Pandemic severely impacting services for marginalised young people

Covid-19 severely impacted the provision of services to thousands of young people already deemed “at risk”, new research has found.

A report conducted on behalf of the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) found young people experiencing marginalisation missed out on the “vital” supports they would have normally received from local youth services and became the most disconnected during the pandemic.

The research showed some 14% of youth support services were unable to operate at all during the lockdown.

As a result about 6,900 young people received no support.

A further 59% of the services surveyed had experienced a reduction in the number of young people with whom they engaged, with figures falling from 59,822 to 18,391.

This equated to a drop of 70%.

A total of 356 services were surveyed for the report.

Only eight projects saw an increase in engagement in virtual activities during the pandemic.

NYCI chief executive Mary Cunningham said youth workers had been “thrown into the deep end” since the public health restrictions were introduced.

“Over the past six months, youth workers have shown their creativity, flexibility and commitment in numerous ways,” she said.

“However, the research shows clearly that, despite the strenuous efforts of youth services, young people who were already most at risk became the most disconnected during the pandemic.

“Young people already experiencing poverty, for example, became even more isolated.”

She added: “The pandemic exposed a whole range of inequalities and exacerbated vulnerabilities in the youth sector.

“Covid-19 had a compounding effect, whereby online engagement was significantly hampered for young people already experiencing marginalisation in various ways.

“The drop in engagement levels paints a stark picture and demonstrates just how important face-to-face youth work is, particularly for those in marginalised and vulnerable situations.”

The research highlighted the challenges of delivering youth services digitally.

Almost one quarter of the youth projects surveyed experienced difficulties with the switch to digital youth work because young people did not have adequate digital access.

Similarly, another quarter found staff lacked the requisite digital skills.

Almost 70% of the survey respondents cited young people’s reluctance to engage digitally as a major challenge.

Ms Cunningham said that funding and investment in the youth sector will be vital in the coming months.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman welcomed the report, saying the research clearly showed that youth services throughout Ireland had gone “above and beyond to maintain contact and continue to provide supports to the young people with whom they work”.

