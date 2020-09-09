Pandemic response outweighing other vital issues, committee told

The political response to the pandemic has been extreme and is outweighing other important economic and societal issues, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Retired UK Supreme Court judge Lord Jonathan Sumption said governments in Europe and North America had treated the outbreak of Covid-19 as an unprecedented situation, when he believes it should not be considered as such.

“There have been epidemics and pandemics before over the last 40 or 50 years and they’ve hardly touched Europe or North America,” he said.

The question is how far should you allow clinical and medical considerations to outweigh the many other factors that make up the vigour of human life in a free and open society like ours Lord Jonathan Sumption

“That has given us a sense of invulnerability which we are now learning was a mistake, we are not actually invulnerable.

“The reason why the reaction has been so extreme is that we have come to believe that there is nothing that the state cannot do to protect us, and that is something borne of our extremely fortunate experience over the last half century.

“It’s not going to continue. We’re likely to have more pandemics of this kind and we have to develop the kind of sense of proportion that I’m afraid we’ve forgot over the last century since the previous pandemic. which was the Spanish flu between 1918 and 1921.”

Lord Sumption and Gabriel Buquicchio, president of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe, joined the committee meeting by video link from London and Strasbourg respectively.

Mr Buquicchio told the committee “a lot of good lessons” are being learned now for the next crisis, as he warned: “Unfortunately, I feel we’ll have new pandemics like this one if not more serious.”

The Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response met on Wednesday to discuss the legislation and regulations introduced by the State in response to the virus.

Representatives from @LawSocIreland @TheBarofIreland @TCDLawSchool are appearing in front of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Response on the Legislative Framework in Ireland #seeforyourselfhttps://t.co/OM4LMB9ODv

https://t.co/KLu08q3o5H — Houses of the Oireachtas (@OireachtasNews) September 9, 2020

The committee also examined the legal framework used to underpin responses to the pandemic in the UK and other jurisdictions.

Asked by Fianna Fail TD Jim O’Callaghan whether too much emphasis has been put on public health advice to the exclusion of other important factors, such as the mental health of older people and the educational needs of children, Lord Sumption said: “I do think so.

“The question is how far should you allow clinical and medical considerations to outweigh the many other factors that make up the vigour of human life in a free and open society like ours.”

He said it is not an issue that should be handed over to scientists “even if the scientists agreed, which they don’t”.

PA Media