Pandemic recovery plan offers only a ‘wing and a prayer’ strategy, Dail told

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there is evidence that vaccination is working to suppress the virus (Julien Behal/PA)

The Government’s revised pandemic plan is a “wing and a prayer” strategy that contains nothing to give people hope, the Dail has heard.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Tuesday unveiled the new Resilience and Recovery 2021 plan, which will see Level Five restrictions continue until April 5 at the earliest.

But Labour leader Alan Kelly attacked the plan during Leaders’ Questions on Wednesday, saying it contained nothing new and is entirely reliant on vaccines.

He said: “It’s a hope and see strategy. There’s nothing in it. There’s nothing new in it that we didn’t know already, it’s basically a wing and a prayer and it’s totally reliant on vaccines.

“There’s nothing there to give people hope. The people are in despair.

There is nothing there to give people hope - no metrics we need to reach or no new tools to suppress the virus. @alankellylabour #DÃ¡il pic.twitter.com/0NdHwApASv — The Labour Party (@labour) February 24, 2021

“I have never in my political career felt the despair I have over the last number of weeks, particularly given all the communications failures that you’ve had.

“And my real issue is that there are no new tools to suppress the virus, nothing in the plan to suppress the virus. Let’s just wait for the vaccines.”

The Taoiseach responded by saying the tools needed to suppress the virus have not changed, regardless of the emergence of new variants of Covid-19.

He said: “The suppressing of the virus, irrespective of form, doesn’t change in terms of what we must do as a society.

“It doesn’t actually change according to the public health experts. What I mean by that is the social distancing, the avoidance of congregation.

“That’s what drives down virus levels. We should be driven by data and not dates. You haven’t specified any metrics this morning in your contribution.”

Mr Martin also defended the reliance on vaccines, saying there is already evidence that they are working.

He said: “Vaccination is working already in our hospital care settings. It is having a dramatic effect on reducing infection among frontline health care workers.

“(We are) One of the few countries that targeted that area, in terms of the vaccination programme and it is working.

“It’s having a real impact, and it will have an impact on older people, and on those who are most vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, Solidarity/People Before Profit TD Mick Barry has called for a full investigation into an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Ballynoe Nursing Home in Co Cork.

A group of five families affected by the outbreak have joined forces and sought legal advice in a bid to find out why and how the outbreak happened.

The outbreak began on January 8 this year and resulted in all residents and staff contracting the virus, leading to 21 deaths.

Expand Close Mick Barry TD wants a Covid-19 outbreak at a Co Cork nursing home to be fully investigated (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mick Barry TD wants a Covid-19 outbreak at a Co Cork nursing home to be fully investigated (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Ballynoe home is part of a chain of facilities owned by the CareChoice group, which lists 12 sites across the country on its website.

The Taoiseach said he will engage with the Minister for Health on the issue, adding questions about the outbreak deserve “full and comprehensive answers”.

He added: “HIQA (Health Information and Quality Authority) have been engaging regularly with the provider, prior to and since they were notified of the outbreak on January 9.

“It’s understood that the provider did not request any additional support or ask for any issues to be escalated.

“Following receipt of the statute notification of 14 deaths between February 7 and 9, HIQA carried out a risk inspection on February 11.

“Its inspectors review the arrangements in place for visiting, as well as records heads in relation to visiting and family engagements.

“The chief inspector will prepare an inspection report now, proclaiming its findings and this report then will be published when the full process concludes.”

Mr Martin said he understands that relatives are anxious for engagement, and he will discuss this with the Minister for Health prior to the conclusion of the HIQA report.

PA Media