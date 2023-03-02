‘Palpable sense of relief’ in Wexford as no fire casualties reported, says TD

There is a “palpable sense of relief” in Wexford after no casualties were reported following a major hospital fire, TDs were told.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin thanked emergency services for responding to a blaze that broke out at a Wexford hospital on Wednesday afternoon, warning that the implications of such a “disastrous” blaze could have been worse.

A helpline has been set up for patients and families of patients, many of whom have been transferred to other hospitals for care.

Speaking in the Dail, Mr Martin said: “I think we’re all very shocked at the potential impact of such a disastrous fire in one of our major acute hospitals.

“And if you stand back and think of what the implications of that could have been, I think we all (are grateful) to the emergency services, the fire service in particular, the civil defence who got there quickly and marshalled their resources expertly to reduce the impact of the fire.”

He added: “A disaster in one level has been averted in the sense of no loss of life and injury.

“It’s quite incredible to comprehend the degree to which the fire services, the first responders, the ambulance services, they all got together quickly to prevent disaster from unfolding in terms of human fatality and injury as a result of this fire.”

Former Labour leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin told TDs there was “a palpable sense of relief in Wexford this morning”.

He said that what could have been a “historic tragedy was averted by the calm, dedicated professionalism of the emergency services in Wexford”.

He asked the Government to commit to continuing healthcare services for the Wexford area, and for the patients who were evacuated, that there was a “seamless and uninterrupted way of ensuring their medical charts are available”.

Mr Martin said the Government would respond “with clarity, with commitment and with resources” to make sure patients were accommodated and health services for the south-east area continued once an assessment had been carried out of what was needed.

“It’s just incredible that our services work so well,” Mr Martin said.

“So I think yes, our response has to match that.”