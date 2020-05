Gardai have arrested a man and a woman over the incident (PA)

Two people have been arrested over a stabbing at a house in Limerick city.

Gardai received reports at about 4.30pm on Friday of a man, aged in his 40s, being injured in an altercation with two people at a property in the Windmill Street area.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardai arrested a man and a woman, aged in their 20s and 30s, in relation to the investigation.

They are detained at Henry Street Garda Station.

