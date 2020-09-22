Pair accused of ingesting pellets of suspected cocaine to appear in court

Gardai said they are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (PA)

A man and woman accused of ingesting pellets of suspected cocaine worth 245,000 euro are to appear in court.

Two men and the woman were arrested at Dublin Airport on Sunday after customs officers seized suspected cocaine.

At approximately 7.50pm, customs officers alerted gardai that they had detained three passengers who arrived on a flight from mainland Europe earlier that day on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The passengers, all aged in their 20s, were accused of ingesting a combined total of approximately 280 pellets of suspected cocaine, pending analysis, worth 245,000 euro.

All three were arrested by gardai and and taken to Ballymun garda station. They were detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.



— Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 22, 2020

All three were arrested by gardai and and taken to Ballymun garda station. They were detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996.

One of the arrested men and the woman have since been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning.

The other man remains in garda custody at this time.

