‘Overcrowding and vaccination rates’ behind hospital restriction differences

Differences in infrastructure in maternity units, overcrowding and vaccination rates are some of the reasons why hospitals have not eased restrictions on visitor guidelines, it has been claimed.

Peter Boylan, former master of the National Maternity Hospital (NMH), said the hospital is allowing unrestricted visits for partners of pregnant women because of a “huge” amount of development in recent years.

The Holles Street hospital confirmed there will be unrestricted access given to one partner of a pregnant woman in labour, attending an inpatient appointment, attending the Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit and the 20-week scan.

This move comes days after Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital’s said that restrictions have not been eased because of the low vaccination rates among pregnant women and their partners.

â¬ï¸Visiting guidelines update



Our #visitingguidelines are under constant review as we strive to do our very best to help protect women, babies & staff, while providing a safe environment in line with government guidance.



Visit https://t.co/tvnMxJiCBf for full details. Thank you pic.twitter.com/xkb9UWUlf0 — The National Maternity Hospital (@_TheNMH) August 12, 2021

Dr Boylan said while he is “pleased” to see the changes in Holles Street, the fundamental differences between both hospitals mean the Rotunda cannot make the same changes.

He said that demographics, vaccinations and overcrowding are among some of the factors.

“That’s a microcosm of the position between hospitals around the country and that’s the reason why some hospitals are having difficulty in allowing visitors and allowing accompanying people in,” he told Newstalk.

“There are some fundamental differences between the Rotunda and Holles Street which is worth emphasising to explain the ability of Holles to ease things. Whereas, Rotunda has more difficulties.

“The Rotunda is 275 years old, whereas the National Maternity Hospital, which was built in the 1930s and the 1970s, has had a huge amount of development in recent years.

There are a lot of reasons for different infrastructural deficiencies for restricting visits, the way they have to do in Rotunda whereas Holles has improved its infrastructure more significantly. Dr Peter Boylan

“A new neonatal natal intensive care unit with a lot of single cubicles, there are new labour rooms and more coming on stream later this year, new operating theatres, new emergency department, new foetal medicine unit, the post-natal wards have been updated.

“It is the only maternity unit in the country with a dedicated MRI scanner.

“The average age of women attending the Rotunda is 27, whereas in the Holles it is 34.

“More than 70% of women attending Holles Street have been vaccinated, and only 40% in the Rotunda.

“There is approximately 2,000 more deliveries in the Rotunda compared to Holles Street.

“There are a lot of reasons for different infrastructural deficiencies for restricting visits, the way they have to do in Rotunda whereas Holles has improved its infrastructure more significantly.”

He urged all women to get vaccinated.

The relaxation of restrictions for partners of pregnant women at the National Maternity Hospital is a positive step that should be followed by hospitals nationwide, says @HollyCairnsTD.



Read her statement here 👉 https://t.co/Z2RJ8HjcnD pic.twitter.com/Lgvo4ZWOy8 — Social Democrats (@SocDems) August 13, 2021

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns said the decision by the NMH to ease restrictions was “hugely positive”, and urged other maternity hospitals to follow suit.

“Pregnant people are not asking for the wholesale lifting of restrictions. They just want their partners to be able to accompany them for important milestones during their pregnancy,” Ms Cairns added.

“This is something that should have been facilitated as far back as May, when Nphet advised there was no public health reason for the continuation of restrictions at maternity hospitals.

“For months, the approach adopted by maternity hospitals has been restrictive, confusing, inconsistent and contradictory. Persistent claims by government, and HSE officials, that restrictions were being lifted have been proven wrong on every occasion.

“What the NMH has done is to release clear guidance which demonstrates that it is possible to retain safety protocols at maternity hospitals while exercising compassion for patients.

“This is all women, and their partners, have been asking for.”

This is a very important moment during a pregnancy and unfortunately for some, can cause great distress. Regina Doherty

Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty said: “I have been in communication with the HSE on the hugely problematic maternity restrictions throughout the pandemic and I want to see further progress on this as soon as possible.

“It is simply unsustainable and not acceptable for the various maternity units across the country to be taking different approaches to this matter. We cannot continue with this postcode lottery for pregnancies.

“In particular, partners or support people must be allowed proper access to the 20-week anomaly scan.

“This is a very important moment during a pregnancy and unfortunately for some, can cause great distress.”