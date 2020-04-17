Over 250 suspected cannabis plants found in grow house

Gardai have seized over 250 suspected cannabis plants after discovering a grow house in Co Kerry.Picture issued by gardai.

Gardai have seized over 250 suspected cannabis plants after discovering a grow house in Co Kerry.

Gardai from the Kerry divisional drugs unit, assisted by the southern region dog unit, carried out a search of the house and its land outside of Killarney town at around 10.30am on Thursday.

During the course of the search, officers found 250 suspected cannabis plants, which were at an early stage of growth.

According to gardai, if grown to maturity and sold, the plants would have a potential street value of 206,000 euro.

Gardai also seized 100 euro in cannabis herb, 2,500 euro in cash and weighing scales.

The suspected cannabis plants and herb will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests were made but gardai say they are following a definite line of inquiry.

PA Media