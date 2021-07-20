Orange weather warning as temperature set to reach 30C

Met Eireann has issue warnings as daytime temperatures are set to reach 30 degrees in six counties in the next few days.

The high temperature warning has been issued for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Westmeath.

Maximum temperatures are expected to exceed 30 degrees Celsius in places and overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees.

Met Eireann issued a Yellow weather warning for the rest of the country, with high temperatures continuing this week, with hot conditions by day and staying very warm and humid at night.

Status Orange - High Temperature warning for Cavan, Monaghan, south Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford, Westmeath



Maximum temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in places and overnight temperatures dropping no lower than around 20 degrees.https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/LmeBi3A8cl — Met Ãireann (@MetEireann) July 20, 2021

Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 27 to 30C with overnight values not falling below 17 to 20C.

The status Yellow warning for high temperatures came into effect at 1pm and will remain in place until 9am on Friday.

The highest temperature of the year so far was recorded on Saturday July 17 with 29.6C recorded in Durrow, Co Laois.

The current maximum temperature record for July is 32.3C, reached in Roscommon on July 19 2006.

Enjoy the beautiful weather and be #SunSmart

âï¸ Regularly apply sunscreen

👕 Wear light loose-fitting clothing

👒🕶ï¸ Donât forget a hat and sunglasses

💧 Stay hydrated

â ï¸ Follow #COVID19 public health advice



Read more from @CMOIreland https://t.co/Z1HHEYo2tz pic.twitter.com/Qa8EMZohye — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) July 20, 2021

Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan urged people to enjoy the hot weather in “as safe a way as possible”.

“Be SunSmart, regularly and liberally apply sunscreen that has a sun protection factor of at least 30+ for adults and 50+ for children, wear light and loose-fitting clothing that covers your skin, wear a hat and sunglasses.

“Keep yourself cool and hydrated,” Mr Holohan added.

“Other risks to be mindful of during this spell of hot weather are heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes.

“Signs of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, loss of appetite and feeling sick, fast breathing or pulse, high temperature of 38C or above and being very thirsty.

“If not treated this can lead to heatstroke, which means the body is no longer able to cool itself down and this needs to be treated as an emergency.

“If you feel unwell, or you or your children display any of the above symptoms immediately move to a cool place, rest and hydrate. If needed, seek medical attention.

“Look out for others around you, especially individuals who may be more vulnerable to the effects of heat such as older people, young children and babies.

“Finally, please continue to follow relevant public health advice to keep you and those around you safe from Covid-19.”