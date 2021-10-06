Opinion poll gives Sinn Fein 10-point lead

A new opinion poll gives Sinn Fein a 10-point lead over its nearest political rivals in Ireland.
The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll puts Sinn Fein at 32%, ahead of the main governing coalition parties Fine Gael on 22% and Fianna Fail on 20%.
The Sinn Fein result is up 1% on the previous poll while Fianna Fail is unchanged and Fine Gael has fallen by 5%.
The poll puts the Green Party at 7% (up 1%) and Labour on 4% (up 1%).
The results also show a drop in the satisfaction rating of the Government from 53% in June to 46%.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin’s personal approval rating fell by eight points to 41% and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar dropped by 13 points to 43%.
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald saw her satisfaction rating rise from 42% to 43%.
The opinion poll was conducted among 1,200 adults at 120 sampling points across all constituencies on October 2, 4 and 5.