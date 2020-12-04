One woman killed and three others injured in three-car collision

A woman in her 50s has died and three others were injured in a three-car collision on Friday morning.

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene of the fatal crash that happened on the N5, at Strokestown in Co Roscommon, at 8am.

The woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed for a post-mortem examination.

One woman in her 40s has been taken to Tullamore Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A second woman in her 40s and a male child were taken to Ballinasloe Hospital. Their injuries are also believed to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed as forensic collision investigators carry out an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. They have also asked for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were in the area at the time to provide this footage to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

PA Media