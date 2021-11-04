One million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 under climate budget plan

The climate budget sets a target of having almost one million electric vehicles on the road by 2030 (PA)

Almost one million electric vehicles will be on the road by 2030, under targets set out in the Government’s climate budget.

It aims to introduce 845,000 electric cars, 95,000 vans, 3,500 trucks and 1,500 buses, bringing the total number of electric vehicles on the road to 945,000.

An additional 500,000 public transport journeys are to be provided per day, with the transport fleet to go all electric by 2035.

The public sector is set to “lead by example”, under the budget plans, with employees set to switch to remote working 20% of the time.

The budget also sets out plans to retrofit half a million homes by 2030.

The Government has targeted a 51% reduction in emissions by the end of the decade, and a move to net-zero by 2050.

A range of emission reduction targets will be published by sector, with electricity set for the biggest cuts of between 62 and 81%, relative to 2018 levels.

The budget sets out plans for the public transport fleet to be fully electric by 2035 (PA)

The budget sets out plans for the public transport fleet to be fully electric by 2035 (PA)

Transport emissions must reduce by 42 to 50%, construction by 44-56%, while industry has been set a target of 29-41%.

Agriculture has been set a reduction target of between 22 and 30%.

Carbon budgets are set to be published on an annual basis, with Government officials briefing that not all of the necessary measures will have been identified yet and may be subject to debate in the years to come.

Further measures that may be required could be “technically more challenging” and may not exist at scale in Ireland yet.

Next year’s carbon budget is expected to contain specific targets, rather than the ranges set out in the 2021 plan.

Sectoral ceilings will be enacted in the coming months.

The Climate Change Advisory Council is to produce annual reviews, examining if sectors are on credible trajectories to meet their targets.

Officials from each department will be obliged to appear before the Oireachtas Climate Committee, which will be empowered to make recommendations to the relevant minister if targets are not met.

Emissions in the construction industry must be cut by 44-56% under the plans (PA)

Emissions in the construction industry must be cut by 44-56% under the plans (PA)

Ministers will have three months to respond to the recommendations.

If national targets are missed, Ireland is likely to miss EU targets, which will incur fines.

Those costs, normally borne by the department of the environment, are likely to be shared among the departments that are in breach.

Progress will be overseen by a Cabinet sub-committee on climate.

A 5,000 euro grant is currently available for members of the public seeking to switch to electric vehicles.

Government officials say the cost of those vehicles will begin to reduce by the middle of the decade, with a wider choice on the market.

The first carbon budget contains more than 1,000 measures aimed at meeting Ireland’s climate objectives.