One fatality in Dublin house fire

A person has died in a house fire in Dublin.

Gardai are investigating the blaze at a house at Stannaway Avenue in Crumlin on Friday night.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at around 9pm.

It was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade.

A body was subsequently found in the property.

No details about the victim have been released.

A post-mortem examination was schedule to take place on Saturday.

Gardai said the results of the post mortem and a technical examination of the scene would determine the course of their investigation.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the Garda.

