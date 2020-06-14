One death and eight more cases of Covid-19 confirmed

A thank you sign for essential workers outside a playschool in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

One coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in Ireland on Sunday.

A further eight coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

It brings the total number of cases to 25,303, while the number of deaths now stands at 1,706.

As of Saturday night, there were 74 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals across the country.

Twenty-seven Covid-19 patients are being treated in intensive care units, down from a peak of more than 160 in April.

Since the outbreak began, 3,279 people have been hospitalised with Covid-19, while 416 patients have been admitted to intensive care units.

We canât stop the virus, but together, we are slowing it down. If you are leaving your home today, remember to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing, and if you cough or sneeze, do so into a tissue or your sleeve. #HoldFirm #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Wgs2GNW8IV — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris said masks are not a “magic shield” against coronavirus.

A public health information campaign on the use of face masks or coverings is set to be launched by the Government this week.

“The most important thing is that people wear face coverings on public transport, in shops and enclosed areas,” he told RTE The Week in Politics programme.

“I do accept that our messaging needs to be clearer on this… it is not a magic shield – there is a growing body of evidence that it is an additional hygiene measure.

“It is not going to stop you from getting coronavirus but it will prevent droplets spreading to someone else.”

PA Media