Older people let down by Budget, says pensioner

Older people will feel let down by Budget 2022, a Dublin pensioner has said.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath announced a 5 euro increase in weekly pension payments, and said he would raise the Living Alone allowance by 3 euro to ensure the wellbeing of thousands of the country’s older citizens is protected in the year ahead.

But 75-year-old Geraldine Murphy, a member of Active Retirement Ireland, said it was not enough to deal with the rise in the cost of living and warned that some older people would be left “scrimping and saving” on fuel.

If they are going to be left scrimping and saving on the fuel it is not going to help their health Geraldine Murphy

She said: “It is not any different than what we expected, we were told already what we might be getting and that is what it was.

“Minister (Pashcal) Donohoe actually said the cost of living is rising, and that is very significant because Active Retirement was asking for a 15 euro a week pension increase, because that would bring it up to 34% of the average weekly wage. If it is not brought up to the average weekly wage the gap will widen as the cost of living increases.

“We didn’t get the 15 euro, we got 5 euro.

“Five is neither here nor there. It is not going to go very far.

“As for the Living Alone allowance, what is somebody supposed to do with 3 euro a week? I don’t even think that would pay a bill in this day and age.

“A lot of our members in Active Retirement would have difficulty in meeting some of the fuel bills. As you age, you feel the cold all that bit more and it is all that more important that they have the right fuel.

“So, if they are going to be left scrimping and saving on the fuel it is not going to help their health. And if it doesn’t help their health, the expense kicks right back into the health system.

“We are not terribly happy with what is there. We would feel that we have been let down by it. It is not what is actually going to be a sustainable increase.”

Alone, an organisation that supports older people at home, said the new rate of state pension is still below the poverty line.

Chief executive Sean Moynihan said: “There are measures in Budget 2022 that are welcome, such as the increase in the Living Alone allowance.

“However, overall we are disappointed as it does not address the issues impacting Ireland’s older population.

“It is now also eight years since the publication of the National Positive Ageing Strategy and there has yet to be any investment in this.

“With an ageing demographic, it is imperative that funding be made available for the implementation of this strategy.”