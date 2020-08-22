Oireachtas Golf Society president apologises

The president of the Oireachtas Golf Society, Donie Cassidy, has apologised (Haydn West/PA)

The president of the Oireachtas Golf Society has apologised unreservedly for the hurt caused by an event during the week.

Former deputy and senator Donie Cassidy said the dinner in Clifden was held under coronavirus guidelines confirmed by the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF).

Public figures who attended the event with more than 80 people present committed a “monumental” error of judgment, the Taoiseach has said.

It was not our intention to disregard Government or health authorities' advice Donie Cassidy

Micheal Martin said his former agriculture minister, Dara Calleary, had done the right thing in resigning, amid a public backlash at the behaviour during the pandemic.

Mr Cassidy told the Westmeath Examiner: “I would like to apologise unreservedly on behalf of the Oireachtas Golf Society committee for the hurt caused.

“It was not our intention to disregard Government or health authorities’ advice.

“I have been legally advised not to make any further comment at this time.

The event organised by the Oireachtas Golf Society should not have happened. I understand how extremely difficult the restrictions have been for people and the enormous sacrifices we have all made — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) August 21, 2020

“I confirm that I will fully co-operate with the Garda investigation.”

Gardai are investigating whether the dinner, which included a host of politicians, breached coronavirus regulations.

The Taoiseach denied his leadership had been damaged by the episode, but acknowledged public anger compromised his Government’s messaging around the pandemic.

Mr Calleary and Jerry Buttimer, deputy chairman of the Irish Senate, announced their resignations on Friday.

The speaker of Ireland’s Oireachtas parliament has suggested the golf society be wound up.

