Ogra Fianna Fail call on Varadkar to resign over Merrion Hotel controversy

Ogra Fianna Fail, the party’s youth wing, has called on Tanaiste Leo Varadkar to resign over the Merrion Hotel controversy.

In a statement at the weekend, Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin backed his coalition colleague over his attendance at the controversial event hosted by former minister Katherine Zappone.

Mr Varadkar said he regrets going to the private reception, but said it was not in breach of Government pandemic guidelines.

But attempts to move past the issue have not gone to plan, with Ogra Fianna Fail now calling for his resignation, saying he was “out of step with the guidelines” and had “undermined” Government.

â¼ï¸ The TÃ¡naiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar must resignâ¼ï¸



See our full statement here👇https://t.co/LYmfbBaNoW#ResignLeo pic.twitter.com/CDiARg6afY — Ãgra Fianna FÃ¡il (@OgraFiannaFail) August 10, 2021

A statement posted on social media said: “We are deeply concerned by the recent conduct of the Tanaiste.

“Last week, it came to light that there was a private event in Merrion hotel with 50 attendees, including the Tanaiste.

“This was out of step with the guidelines that the minister is charged with shaping and conveying to the Irish people.

“Guidelines from Failte Ireland at the time advised gatherings of up to six individuals, and with no mixing between tables.

“By the Tanaiste’s own account, this was not followed. In failing to abide by public health guidelines, Mr Varadkar has undermined his own authority on matters of public health, but has also undermined fellow government ministers by association.”

In order to serve the country well and to regain trust that has been lost, Mr Varadkar needs to be held accountable for his role in damaging the Government Ogra Fianna Fail statement

The statement continued: “The way he chose to address concerns risks scarring this Government as one where the state works to serve one particular individual, rather than the public good.

“This undercuts faith in the government, and distracts from the good work our Fianna Fail ministers are undertaking in their own portfolios.

“We have taken the time to asses the impact of recent events and we cannot in good conscience stand by as Mr Varadkar courts controversy, and believe it would be a mistake that a man with this kind of temperament be made Taoiseach in December 2022.

“In order to serve the country well and to regain trust that has been lost, Mr Varadkar needs to be held accountable for his role in damaging the Government.

“It is only through proper accountability that we may regain that trust once again, and it is on this basis that we are calling on Leo Varadkar to resign.”

I unequivocally and absolutely support the Tanaiste in the work he's doing. I absolutely accept the explanations he has given Paschal Donohoe, Finance Minister

Earlier on Tuesday, Paschal Donohoe said that his party leader has his full backing in the ongoing controversy.

Speaking at Government Buildings on Tuesday, the finance minister said: “I apologise for the annoyance and the difficulty that I know was created around the event.

“I unequivocally and absolutely support the Tanaiste in the work he’s doing.

“I absolutely accept the explanations he has given.”

Expand Close Katherine Zappone (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katherine Zappone (Niall Carson/PA)

New guidelines for the hospitality industry published on Friday mean 200 people can gather at an outdoor event, with live music permitted.

The change came in the wake of the Ms Zappone scandal, in which she organised a private party six days before she was nominated as a UN envoy.

The event was held at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin and was attended by 50 people, including friends and former Government colleagues, among them Mr Varadkar.

Mr Donohoe confirmed that he was invited to the event, but said he did not know if all Cabinet ministers were invited. He said that he was travelling on Government business at the time of the party.

“If I had been around, I would asked questions in relation to public health guidelines and so on,” he said.

On Monday, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said the Tanaiste’s attendance at the event “undermined public confidence”.

Labour TD Ivana Bacik also apologised for attending the party.