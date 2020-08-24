Officials ‘watching closely’ after increase of coronavirus cases in Dublin

Another 147 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland, acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said (Brian Lawless/PA)

Another 147 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Ireland.

Around half were in Dublin and acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there had been an increase in the capital over recent days.

He said cases were spread across the city but there was no suggestion further measures were needed.

“It is something we are watching closely,” he said.

“It is an opportunity for me to highlight in relation to Dublin that cases are increasing and that people should follow the public health advice if at all possible.”

A third of cases in the city involved community transmission. Some 34 of the 73 involved close contacts of others with the virus.

Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly. In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to everyone 1/2 — Dara Calleary (@daracalleary) August 20, 2020

We are asking quite a lot from everyone at this difficult time. I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues 2/2 — Dara Calleary (@daracalleary) August 20, 2020

Dr Glynn added: “It is not an alarm, it is simply a note of caution for people to take care and take the basic measures we talk about every day.”

Meanwhile, former agriculture minister Dara Calleary has resigned as deputy leader of Fianna Fail, the Taoiseach has confirmed.

Micheal Martin said that Mr Calleary has also resigned as national secretary of the party and that his colleague is “very, very sorry” for attending a golf dinner during the pandemic.

It comes days after the Mayo TD resigned as minister for agriculture in wake of the golf society dinner in Galway.

Mr Martin said Mr Calleary volunteered to step down from the roles.

Mr Martin told RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne: “He knows he did wrong, he knows he got it wrong and he understood the key point that the actions by him… he doesn’t play golf, but by going down to speak he essentially was undermining the authority of the Government to bring in restrictions.”

Gardai are investigating whether coronavirus regulations were broken in holding the Oireachtas golf society event two days after the Government announced it intended to curb the numbers permitted to gather together.

A resurgence in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks has led Ireland to backtrack on some of its plan to reopen society after lockdown.

Expand Close Broadcaster Sean O’Rourke (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Broadcaster Sean O’Rourke (Niall Carson/PA)

The function was held across two rooms in the hotel in Clifden.

On Monday, RTE said that any future projects with broadcaster Sean O’Rourke will not go ahead.

Mr O’Rourke was among those who attended the controversial golf dinner.

In a statement, Mr O’Rourke said: “I spent many years with RTE presenting programmes on which public figures were called to account for their actions.

“Now I must call myself to account.

“The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves.”

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe was also among others on the guest list.

Mr Martin said he could not call for the former attorney general to step down as there is a separation of powers.

Expand Close Dara Calleary has also resigned as minister for agriculture (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dara Calleary has also resigned as minister for agriculture (Niall Carson/PA)

“I don’t believe he should have been at that event, but I think within the judicial arm of government, the judicial arm have to deal with this. The political arm of our constitution can’t deal with it,” he added.

Mr Martin also denied that the Government is falling apart, adding that it is “tenable”.

“It will survive. I’ve had good meetings with (Tanaiste) Leo Varadkar, with Eamon Ryan in terms of these key issues,” he added. “There will be challenges.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said that it “makes sense” for the Dail to reconvene after the schools have reopened.

Mr O’Brien also said that he believes the Government is clear in its communication in Covid-19 restrictions.

He added: “There’s no question that it is more complicated as a country moves out of restrictions and tries to deal with different sectors differently and that’s appropriate that that be done.

“It is complex, but yet where there have been fomenting communication that will be rectified and is being rectified.

“I think fundamentally our message has been really clear, that all our priority from the three-party government is about our schools reopening, our kids getting back to work, the July stimulus plan that supported tens of thousands and hundreds of thousands of jobs across this country.”

PA Media