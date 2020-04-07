Officials to discuss childcare provision for healthcare workers

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will meet on Tuesday to discuss childcare provisions for healthcare workers.

Creches and schools were closed last month, leaving many healthcare workers with no childcare.

On Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government is working on childcare for healthcare workers during the emergency, but it needs to be cleared by the NPHET.

“There are essential workers in the economy and in the health service who are struggling and want to get to work but can’t because childcare is not available to them.

National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning on its ongoing work on #Covid19 #coronavirus. As it meets I want to thank them, led by our @CMOIreland for its tireless work. Following their expert advice, every single one of us is helping save lives. Letâs keep at it — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 7, 2020

“While we are ready to push the button in terms of providing childcare for essential workers, we need clearance from the public health team, and that it in itself does not become a public health risk or allow the virus to be spread.”

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland is 174, with 16 further deaths reported on Monday.

There were 370 new confirmed cases, taking the overall total to 5,364.

Government ministers will also be briefed on the latest developments on Covid-19 at a Cabinet meeting, and whether restrictions can be lifted.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said a formal recommendation will not be made until Friday.

