Nutritionist launches campaign to help healthy eating during lockdown

An award-winning Irish blogger and nutritionist has launched a campaign to encourage healthy eating during the lockdown.

Laura Warren, who was recently named health and nutrition influencer of the year at the Global Health and Pharmaceutical Awards 2020, started the initiative to help people eat healthier food, particularly those struggling to cope during the country’s second lockdown.

Her new website features a 58-page book with 24 recipes which is free for anyone to download.

Nourish To Flourish-The Elite Guide To Healthy Living also contains tips to support and boost the immune system.

Ms Warren said: “People have obviously been under a lot more pressure since the pandemic hit and this has impacted on many areas of their lives, including their financial, mental and physical wellbeing.

“It’s natural during difficult times such as these for some people to indulge in binge eating and drinking, in many cases choosing the types of food that may initially unlock endorphins that give instant gratification, or ‘food high’, but ultimately depresses the immune system and contributes to obesity.”

A recent report by Safefood, the State’s leading food health authority, found the Covid-19 crisis was having a detrimental impact on children’s eating habits and sleep patterns.

The survey found 49% were eating more unhealthy snacks or treats, 54% were less active and 67% were engaging in more screen time, all of which can contribute to childhood obesity.

Ms Warren’s free book provides a comprehensive selection of healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack recipes that provides a wide range of affordable meals options.

Ms Warren added: “It makes me sad to see obesity levels rising so much, especially among children, and I’m very pleased to be able to give something back in my own small way.

“I’ve been very fortunate to travel the world and experience many wonderful cultures and food which in turn installed a great hunger in me to enjoy and appreciate life and my food.

“Modern lifestyles have become extremely hectic and stressful for many people and, even aside from Covid-19, it’s never been more important to have a strong immune system to fuel your body and give it the strength to fight off disease and stress.

“More and more parents are realising the importance of nutrition in their children’s well-being, but some people find it difficult to know where to begin.”

The details can be found at elitelivingnutrition.com

