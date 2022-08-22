Nursing union to ballot members for industrial action over pay deal

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) general secretary, Phil Ni Sheaghdha, said the decision to ballot nurses and midwives is not one that is “taken lightly” (Cate McCurry/PA)

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said it will begin balloting members next week for “potential industrial action” over the public sector pay deal.

The executive council of the INMO said a week-long pre-ballot information campaign will start on August 24, with a view to commence balloting for industrial action on September 1.

It said it will carry out industrial action if Government fails to make a “meaningful offer in the meantime”.

It said the government has failed to return to the table to renegotiate the current public sector pay deal with a “palatable offer on pay”.

There has been growing anger over the pay deal and the cost-of-living crisis.

INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said the decision to ballot nurses and midwives is not one that is “taken lightly”.

“The refusal of Government as the employer to act on the spiralling cost of living has left us with very little choice,” she added.

“Talks have been suspended since June 17th while inflation has reached a high of 9.1%, fuel continues to remain extremely expensive, rents continue to rise and childcare costs equal that of a second mortgage.

“Nurses and midwives do not get to opt out of these costs or find ways to cut corners as working from home is not an option.

The current offer on the table will do very little to bridge the gap between the real pay of nurses and midwives and cost-of-living increases Phil Ni Sheaghdha

“The current offer on the table will do very little to bridge the gap between the real pay of nurses and midwives and cost-of-living increases.

“If we are serious about maintaining and expanding the current nursing and midwifery workforce then as the employer, Government must come forward with a realistic solution.

“Nurses and midwives are facing another difficult winter. The commitment shown since February 2020 when this pandemic hit should itself have led to a realistic pay offer by Government last June, and it is time to stand together with other public servants and show that this treatment of public servants is simply not acceptable.”

Unions have rejected the government’s offer of a 2.5% pay increase this year and a further 2.5% hike next year.