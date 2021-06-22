Number of young people citing TV as main source of news ‘doubled in last year’

The percentage of young people citing TV as their main source of news has almost doubled this year, research has found.

The research of more than 2,000 people in Ireland also found that WhatsApp is now the most popular social media platform in Ireland for any reason, overtaking Facebook.

Irish news consumers are both more interested in news and more likely to pay for news than their European or UK counterparts.

This year’s Reuters Digital News Report (Ireland) includes analysis of international and Irish trends in the online news audience, trust in news sources, and paying for news.

Expand Close

Some 70% of Irish respondents said they were extremely or very interested in news, an increase of five percentage points on 2020 figures.

The percentage of Irish respondents interested in news is higher than the EU average at 60%, the UK at 51% and North America at 54%.

The number of consumers who cite television as their main source of news in Ireland has risen by eight percentage points to 41%.

The next most popular source of news is online – excluding social media and blogs – at 29% and social media at 16%, down four percentage points.

The number of consumers citing radio as their main source of news has fallen by four percentage points, to 9%, and the number citing printed newspapers has fallen by two percentage points, to 4%.

There has been an increase across all age groups citing TV as their main news source, with the 18 to 24-year-old-age group recording the largest increase, up 13 percentage points on 2020, to 28%.

This is largely at the expense of social media, dropping 15 percentage points to 31% for this cohort.

The levels of public trust in news in Ireland have increased by five percentage points over the past year, with 53% of respondents expressing positive levels of trust in the news media.

The level of trust in media is higher in Ireland than the EU, the UK and North America.

The number of Irish consumers paying for news subscriptions or access increased by four percentage points, to 16%.

Irish consumers are more willing than their EU or UK counterparts to pay for news.

There has been an increase across all age groups in those who have subscribed, donated, or paid a news organisation to view content.

Of those who paid for news in the last year, those on lower incomes are more likely to access a single news source, with those on middle and higher incomes tending to pay for multiple news sources.

Some 3% of middle- and high-income earners paid to access more than five news sources.

Irish respondents were generally sceptical of news they see on social media, with 51% disagreeing or strongly disagreeing with the statement “you can trust the news on social media most of the time”.

Some 75% of those in the 65-plus age group said they were “concerned about what is real and what is fake on the internet”, compared with 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds.

For Irish news consumers, Covid-19 topped the bill for false or misleading information seen in the last week, followed by politics, celebrities and climate change or the environment.

For younger cohorts, “ordinary people” were cited as the most concerning sources for false or misleading Covid-19 information.

Activists or activist groups were cited in this category for 55-plus age groups.

Facebook, which remains the most popular social media platform for news, was the main platform that caused most concern regarding Covid-19-related false or misleading information.

In terms of Covid-19 information sources, 42% of respondents said they got their information from national health organisations, including the HSE.

Some 40% cited news organisations and 38% cited scientists, doctors or other health experts.

Some 36% cited the national government as a source of Covid-19 information.