Number of weddings dropped by more than half in 2020

The number of couples getting married last year fell by more than half compared to 2019, new figures show.

Thousands of couples in Ireland were forced to postpone their wedding because of coronavirus restrictions.

Data published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows that the number of marriages celebrated last year fell by 53% from 2019.

The CSO used data compiled from the marriage registration forms of all marriages registered in Ireland in 2020.

There were 9,523 marriages in Ireland last year, including 314 same-sex marriages.

This equates to a crude marriage rate of 1.9 per 1,000 population.

Although the average age of grooms in an opposite-sex marriage was at its highest to date at 37.8 years, the average age of men in a same-sex marriage was higher at 40 years.

The average age of brides in an opposite-sex marriage was 35.7 in 2020, while the comparable age for women in a same-sex marriage was 40 years.

The number of opposite-sex couples that chose a civil ceremony outnumbered those that chose a Catholic ceremony for the first time in 2020.

A civil ceremony was also the choice of 228 same-sex couples.

A Humanist ceremony was the choice of 701 opposite-sex couples and 38 same-sex couples in 2020.

Carol Anne Hennessy, statistician, said: “The timing of weddings may also reflect the impact of Covid-19 restrictions.

"The cooler month of December was the most popular for opposite-sex weddings, while February was most popular for same-sex marriages.

“The cooler month of December was the most popular for opposite-sex weddings, while February was most popular for same-sex marriages.

“April was the least favoured month to tie the knot for all couples.

“Friday and Saturday continue to be the most popular days to tie the knot for opposite-sex couples, while Friday followed by Thursday were the most favoured days to wed for same-sex couples.

“Sundays and Wednesdays were the least popular days of the week to marry for all couples.”

