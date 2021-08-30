Number of passengers arriving on overseas trips jumps 138%

The number of passengers arriving on overseas routes jumped by 138% in one month, new figures show.

In July, 380,700 passengers arrived in to Ireland on overseas trips.

In the same month, 428,600 passengers departed from Ireland on overseas routes, up 115% on the previous month.

Overseas travel was considerably higher than in July 2020, when 227,300 passengers arrived, and 275,400 passengers departed.

Overseas travel remains dramatically lower than pre-pandemic levels, when 2,225,900 passengers arrived, and 2,183,900 passengers departed in July 2019.

The air and sea travel figures were published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

For every overseas traveller in July 2021, there were over five in pre-pandemic July 2019.

Of the 380,700 persons arriving in Ireland in July 2021, 85.8% arrived by air and 14.2% arrived by sea.

Of the 428,600 persons departing Ireland, 89.6% departed by air and 10.4% departed by sea.

The continental route accounted for most passenger traffic, with 57.2% of arrivals and 67% of departures.

The cross-channel route was next busiest, with 32.3% of arrivals and 25.8% of departures.

The transatlantic route saw just 7% of arrivals and 4.3% of departures.

However, in terms of specific routing countries for travelling directly to Ireland, Great Britain proved most important, accounting for 122,700 arrivals and 110,400 departures.

Spain was the second most important routing country, with 42,300 arrivals and 66,400 departures.

Poland was third most important with 26,000 arrivals and 36,500 departures.

From January to July this year, 919,800 people arrived in Ireland from overseas and 1,036,100 persons departed.

This compares with 3,414,000 arrivals and 3,448,600 departures in the same period in 2020, and 11,565,100 arrivals and 11,692,100 departures in the same period in 2019.

Gregg Patrick, statistician, said the figures illustrates the ongoing dramatic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on international travel to and from Ireland.

“The Air and Sea Travel Statistics for July 2021 show a rise in overseas travel compared to the preceding month,” he added.

“In July 2021, 380,700 overseas passengers arrived in Ireland, compared to 160,000 in June 2021, an increase of 138%.

“In July 2021, 428,600 overseas passengers departed from Ireland, compared to 199,100 in June 2021, an increase of 115%.

“The July 2021 statistics show that continental routes contributed most to the passenger traffic.

“Some 217,700 passengers arrived on continental routes and 287,300 passengers departed on continental routes.

“By way of contrast, 123,100 passengers arrived on cross-channel routes and 110,800 passengers departed on cross-channel routes.

“Just 26,700 passengers arrived on transatlantic routes and 18,300 passengers departed on these routes.

“Apart from Great Britain (which accounted for almost all cross-channel routes), the most important routing countries for overseas travel in July 2021 were Spain (42,300 arrivals, 66,400 departures), Poland (26,000 arrivals, 36,500 departures) and France (23,100 arrivals, 27,400 departures).”