Number of Irish evacuations from Afghanistan rises to 10

Ten Irish people have been now been evacuated from Afghanistan, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

Thirty-six Irish citizens and their family members are still waiting to leave the country.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said the department remains “in close contact” with these individuals.

“The situation remains volatile and access to the airport continues to be a problem. Work continues on options for evacuation, the department is in ongoing contact with EU and other partners on the ground in Kabul,” the spokesperson said.

“There are also a small number of Irish citizens who are working for UN and international organisations and currently plan to stay in Afghanistan.”

On Sunday, foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said the situation at Kabul airport continues to be volatile and encouraged Irish citizens not to travel there unless advised to by the Irish embassy.

Mr Coveney said: “The situation at the airport yesterday was really chaotic and on the outskirts of the airport it was very tragic – a number of people were killed in crowds being crushed.

“The advice to citizens is to listen to the advice they are getting from our embassy team and not to travel to the airport without instruction or advice to do that.

“This is a very difficult and complicated situation for all of the countries that are present in Kabul airport trying to get their citizens out.”