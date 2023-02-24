Number of homeless in Ireland hits new high

The number of homeless people in Ireland has hit another high (Alamy/PA)

The number of homeless people in Ireland has hit another high.

There were 11,754 homeless people in January, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

That total includes 8,323 adults and 3,431 children.

It is up from the 11,632 people recorded in emergency accommodation in December.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

This excludes rough sleepers and people turned away due to lack of capacity.

It marks another new peak of homelessness, and comes despite a temporary eviction ban being in place since November.

The charity Focus Ireland said the latest figures show an increase of 122 people in one month.

It said extending the eviction ban is not a solution, but should provide some breathing space.

“The Government clearly needs more time to take the measures needed, such as getting homeless families into the newly built social housing,” they said.

Sinn Fein TD Eoin O’Broin described the figures as “truly depressing” and urged the Government to extend the ban on evictions until the end of the year.

He said the figures do not record all adults and children in emergency accommodation funded by the state or not in receipt of any state funding.

“When all of these people are included the true figure is closer to 18,000 people,” Mr O’Broin said.

“Today’s figures highlight the need for the Government to extend the ban on evictions until the end of the year. But they must also introduce emergency measures to ensure that we are not back in the same place in December.

“We need an acceleration of the councils’ tenant-in-situ scheme and its expansion to include cost rental. We need the minister to use emergency planning and procurement powers to target vacant properties and new building technologies to increase and accelerate the delivery of additional social and affordable homes.

“If the Government fails to act, homelessness numbers will continue to increase through the spring and summer.”