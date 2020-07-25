Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital at lowest since April peak

HSE chief Paul Reid said just 10 Covid-19 patients are in hospital in Ireland (Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland/PA)

The lowest number of Covid-19 patients are currently in hospital since the peak, the head of the Health Service Executive has said.

Paul Reid said there are 10 confirmed positive cases in hospital, with five patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment in intensive care.

The figures show a 96% drop from a peak of 140 people in intensive care in April.

Mr Reid tweeted: “Our thoughts with everyone for a full recovery.”

Thankfully this morning, we are at our lowest hospitalised #COVID19 cases since the peak. There are 10 confirmed positive cases now in hospital, with 5 in ICU. Our thoughts with everyone for a full recovery. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 25, 2020

On Friday, health authorities were notified of another 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases but no new deaths.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education is continuing to work on its plan to reopen schools at the end of August.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said there are some “final details” to be completed over the weekend.

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she will bring a memo to Cabinet on Monday which will outline details of how schools will reopen.

The Government has said its “top priority” is seeing the return of teachers, pupils and school staff in the new academic year.

Ms Foley described the document as “detailed and comprehensive”.

There have been no new deaths reported to the @hpscireland today.



There has now been a total of 1,763 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) July 24, 2020

Speaking after she briefed Mr Martin on the plan on Friday, Ms Foley said: “The full and safe reopening of schools is my number one objective as Education Minister.

“The partners in education, including parents, teachers, students, principals and the widest representation, have fully and totally engaged in this process.

“Clarity takes time. I am confident that what I take to Cabinet will be solution-focused, it will be a road-map that everyone can clearly identify with.

“There is no point in bringing anything that is not completed. It’s been a long process of work.”

Once the document has been approved by Cabinet, the detailed guidance will be sent to schools.

