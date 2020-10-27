Number of Covid-19 patients in hospital at highest level since May

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to 354, the highest number since May.

The latest data from the Health Service Executive found there were 10 more people with the virus in the country’s hospitals on Tuesday morning, compared with the same time the previous day.

The HSE said 38 patients were being treated in critical care units.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of cases were Cork University Hospital, Cavan General Hospital and Tallaght University Hospital.

Symptoms of #coronavirus include:

âfever (high temperature - 38 degrees Celsius or above)

âcough - this can be any kind of cough, not just dry

âloss or change to your sense of smell or taste

âshortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Learn more: https://t.co/tXii1Z6kKt pic.twitter.com/VhsRDMBSdq — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) October 27, 2020

More than 115,000 tests have been completed in the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 6.2%.

It comes after chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan on Monday urged people to fully self-isolate if they are experiencing symptoms.

He wrote on Twitter: “We need to have cases and contacts acting fully in accordance with advice.

“There are too many stories of people with symptoms/waiting on tests and not self isolating, also contacts not restricting movements.”

Dr Holohan tweeted a video with instructions on how to properly self-isolate.

Spread the word and make sure we all know what to do if we have contracted #COVID19

OR

if we have symptoms of #COVID19

OR

if we are awaiting a test resulthttps://t.co/G6VGKCtamy — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) October 26, 2020

In it, he says: “It’s really important that you self-isolate for a period of 10 days in order to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 to other people, including your family and the people you love.

“Even if you feel well and you have no symptoms you still need to self-isolate for 10 days, because you could pass on Covid-19 to other people.

“Self-isolation means staying indoors completely, and avoiding contact with other people, including the people that you live with.”

He said people who are self-isolating should clean their rooms every day with disinfectant, not go to work, school or religious services and not allow visitors into their homes.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed there were three further deaths related to Covid-19 and another 939 cases.

It brings the total number of deaths to 1,885 and confirmed cases to 58,067.

The national 14-day incidence rate now stands at 309.9 per 100,000 population.

Cavan still has the highest rate in the country at 967.5, while Tipperary has the lowest at 139.1.

PA Media