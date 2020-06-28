Number of Covid-19 cases associated with travel ’grave concern’ for Ireland

Professor Philip Nolan said people should question whether to go on a foreign holiday this year (Brian Lawless/PA)

The number of new travel-related Covid-19 cases is a “grave concern” for Ireland, Professor Philip Nolan has said.

Professor Nolan, chairman of the NPHET Irish epidemiological modelling advisory group, said people should question whether they need to take a foreign holiday this year due to the risk of a resurgence of the virus.

He tweeted: “New travel-related Covid-19 infections a grave concern. A surge seeded by travel is a risk to public health, to healthcare workers, to the vulnerable in our community. We can protect them by foregoing our holiday abroad. A useful question for any activity: luxury or necessity?”

New travel-related COVID-19 infections a grave concern. A surge seeded by travel is a risk to public health, to healthcare workers, to the vulnerable in our community. We can protect them by foregoing our holiday abroad. A useful question for any activity: luxury or necessity? pic.twitter.com/iArJcB7ORX — Professor Philip Nolan (@President_MU) June 28, 2020

It comes as chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that the high number of young people among the country’s new cases of Covid-19 marks a “worrying trend”.

We move to phase 3 on Mon 29th June. Very low levels of #COVID19. What worries me most now is travel from overseas and I fear many planning foreign trips. 2020 is a year for a staycation. Stay in Ireland, spend locally and follow public health advice. @roinnslainte @HSELive — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) June 27, 2020

Nearly half of the 23 cases confirmed on Saturday were in people under the age of 35 while eight cases were among people aged between 35 and 54.

There were also six further deaths, bringing the death toll to 1,734.

In a statement on Saturday night, Dr Holohan said the number of young people testing positive is “now a real concern and a worrying trend.”

He also warned that some of the newly-confirmed cases had “large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days”.

PA Media