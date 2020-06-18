Number of Covid-19 cases associated with travel ’cause for concern’

Preparations ahead of the reopening of the Tourism Office on Dublin’s Henry Street (Brian Lawless/PA)

A number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last few weeks had travelled abroad, it has emerged.

Professor Philip Nolan, chairman of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said the re-emergence of coronavirus cases associated with travel is a cause for concern.

He said that there are fewer than 10 cases, with many of them still under investigation.

Professor Nolan said that a number of the cases were related to people travelling to the UK and Sweden.

“Just over the last two weeks we have begun to see a small number of travel-related cases, but it is a cause for concern nonetheless,” he said.

Professor Nolan also said that the number of people in hospital and in intensive care is continuing to decline.

These are very strong indications that the disease in the country is at a very low level and very stable Professor Philip Nolan

“Broadly speaking, the number of new cases that are emerging and the pattern of those cases are almost identical to what it was last week,” he added.

He said there were a very small number of admissions to hospitals.

“There is one admission every five days to intensive care,” he added.

“These are very strong indications that the disease in the country is at a very low level and very stable.”

He said there are now very few cases in long-term residential care and that the number of health workers becoming infected has also “significantly reduced”.

“Almost 60% of the cases are isolated cases, in the communities or in households or family settings,” he added.

“The disease has been suppressed in those institutional settings.

“We are seeing a greater proportion of cases being associated with close contact with a known case.”

On Thursday, Ireland’s coronavirus death toll rose to 1,714 after a further four deaths were announced by the NPHET.

There have been 16 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland, taking the total to 25,355 since the Covid-19 outbreak began.

It has also emerged that almost one in five residents in Ireland’s nursing homes have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The figure was confirmed as the secretary general of the Department of Health was forced to defend the department’s response to Covid-19 across care home settings.

Jim Breslin denied the nursing home sector was discriminated against after claims that nursing homes were “abandoned” at the outbreak of Covid-19.

Mr Breslin told the Oireachtas special committee on Covid-19 that the deaths in nursing homes are the “most difficult aspect of our national experience”.

Some 18% of the 30,000 residents of nursing homes have had a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19 Jim Breslin, Department of Health

“Each person who has died is deeply mourned by his or her family and all of us collectively,” Mr Breslin told the committee.

“The peak in nursing homes occurred on 22 April.

“Since then, the number of new cases has steadily declined and today, 50% of all nursing home clusters are closed, meaning they have been Covid-free for 28 days or longer.

“This has been a very challenging time for the residents, staff and families.

“Some 18% of the 30,000 residents of nursing homes have had a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19.

“I want to recognise the enormous efforts of staff in nursing homes throughout the period and others who have supported them. Owing to their efforts, 56% of all nursing homes have remained virus-free and the great majority of residents never contracted the virus.”

However, Sinn Fein’s Louise O’Reilly referred to comments made by the chief executive of Nursing Homes Ireland, Tadhg Daly, who claimed there was “no plan” for the nursing home sector for the month of March.

Ms O’Reilly said: “He also said that the sector was exasperated and that they were crying out for a specific plan but that there was none forthcoming. He further said that key state organisations left the nursing home sector and its residents isolated in those early days.

“Would Mr Breslin agree with Mr Daly that the nursing home sector was abandoned and left without a plan for almost the entire month of March?”

Mr Breslin responded: “I do not agree with that. I do note that Mr Daly also commented very favourably at least half a dozen times on the extent of the engagement he had with the department and the HSE over the period.

“The documents we have released to the committee – 160 separate communications – show just how much engagement and problem-solving was going on at the time.

“The fact that we were dealing in a national situation with the scaling up of PPE supply and testing did have implications for the nursing home sector but that was not the nursing home sector being discriminated against. It was quite the reverse.”

HSE chief executive Paul Reid told the committee it is clear there is a requirement for “significant changes” in the models of care used in Ireland to care for the most vulnerable older people.

He added: “These changes require a concerted effort across policymakers, regulators, providers and clinical experts to achieve a safe and sustainable model of care into the future.

“Significant areas for development include assessing the overall governance arrangements for private nursing homes; further development of HSE support structures; funding models for long-term care and alternatives to long-term care.”

Fine Gael’s Fergus O’Dowd called for a national day of mourning to remember those have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

