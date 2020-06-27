Number of Covid-19 cases among young people is worrying – chief medic

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan during a briefing in the Government Buildings in Dublin (Julien Behal/PA)

The Chief Medical Officer has described the number of cases of Covid-19 among young people as “worrying”.

Six more deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, with 23 new cases bringing the overall total of cases to 25,437.

There have now been 1,734 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said said 10 of the new cases confirmed on Saturday are among adults aged under 35.

“Of the 23 cases reported today, 10 cases (43%) are in younger adults aged under 35 years. A further eight cases (35%) are in those aged between 35-54.”

We move to phase 3 on Mon 29th June. Very low levels of #COVID19. What worries me most now is travel from overseas and I fear many planning foreign trips. 2020 is a year for a staycation. Stay in Ireland, spend locally and follow public health advice. @roinnslainte @HSELive — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) June 27, 2020

“This is now a real concern and a worrying trend at a time when many people are reconnecting with friends and loved ones and may be gathering in larger groups.

“In recent days, for example, some cases have had large numbers of close contacts that have required testing and self-isolation for 14 days.

“Covid-19 is an infection that affects all ages and it is incumbent on all of us to take our individual responsibility seriously.

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is to remain informed, keep a two-metre distance from others and follow the public health advice on hand washing, cough and sneeze hygiene, and wearing face coverings.”

Earlier, Dr Holohan expressed concern about Irish people travelling abroad this year.

He said he feared many people were planning foreign holidays when people should stay in Ireland for a “staycation”.

PA Media