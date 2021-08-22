Number in hospital with Covid now above 300, HSE chief warns

HSE chief Paul Reid has said the number of people in hospital with Covid has now passed 300 (Brian Lawless/PA)

The head of the Health Service Executive has said the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Ireland has now passed 300.

On Saturday, the number of people in hospital was 259, but Paul Reid said in a tweet that that has now grown to 314 – the highest total since the end of March.

It came after the Taoiseach warned that the Delta variant has not yet reached its peak in the country.

Vaccinations continue this weekend. Almost 6.6M now administered. 91% of adults partially vaccinated & 85% fully. 135,000 12-15s registered & 77,000 now administered. But the threat is still very real as 314 #covid19 patients now hospitalised & 54 in ICU. Take good care @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 22, 2021

In his tweet, Mr Reid said: “Vaccinations continue this weekend. Almost 6.6M now administered. 91% of adults partially vaccinated & 85% fully. 135,000 12-15s registered & 77,000 now administered.

“But the threat is still very real as 314 Covid-19 patients patients now hospitalised & 54 in ICU. Take good care.”

Micheal Martin spoke to the media on Saturday night in Cork, where he attended an official homecoming event for the Rowing Ireland team from the Tokyo Olympics.

Asked about the rise in Covid cases, the Taoiseach said: “We are concerned about the Delta variant and the increase in numbers. At a meeting last week, the CMO (chief medical officer) articulated that concern along with the Nphet representatives and the CEO of the HSE in terms of the impact on hospitalisations and ICUs.

“Vaccination is the key. We are continuing to vaccinate. The younger age cohorts are still not enjoying the full protection of that vaccination programme, having received first doses later than the older age cohorts.

Expand Close Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the Delta variant has not yet reached its peak in Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the Delta variant has not yet reached its peak in Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“So we did anticipate this increase, we anticipate an increase over the next number of weeks. We have not reached the peak of the Delta wave yet, and of course any time the disease is increasing at this rate is a time for concern.

“So, I would appeal to people to watch the fundamentals in terms of social distancing, wearing masks – indoors in particular – and adhering to the basic guidelines.”

He continued: “We are preparing next week a series of meetings in terms of how we manage the next phase of Covid-19.

“We will obviously take advice from the CMO and from Nphet. They are meeting on the 25th and then the Covid Cabinet Committee on the 27th and the Cabinet is meeting in full on the 31st, when we will decide on the next stage and the timelines involved for the different sectors and particularly those sectors that are not yet reopened.”

His remarks echoed those of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, who said the rise in the Covid infection rate is causing “significant concern”.