Nphet recommends pausing reopening of indoor hospitality

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended pausing the reopening of indoor hospitality in Ireland.

The recommendation was made during a late night meeting on Monday with the Cabinet Covid Committee.

The Government is set to make a decision on Tuesday on the return of indoor drinking and dining from July 5.

But the recommendations received from Nphet on Monday night were said to be “pessimistic” amid growing concerns over the spread of the Delta variant.

It is understood Nphet warned that a high level of transmission could have a significant impact on the reopening of schools in September.

We’ll have to see all the advice, receive the presentations today and tomorrow and make a decision Leo Varadkar

Nphet recommended pausing the reopening of indoor hospitality until government comes up with an “enforceable” system to prove people have been vaccinated.

However, Nphet also recommended that the numbers attending wedding celebrations indoors in July could increase from 25 to 50.

Meanwhile, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has recommended that the AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines can be administered to 18 to 40-year-olds.

The committee has also recommended that the AstraZeneca vaccine dose gap be reduced to four weeks, to allow more people in their 60s to be vaccinated faster.

Expand Close Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said a decision would be made on Tuesday on the reopening of indoor hospitality (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said a decision would be made on Tuesday on the reopening of indoor hospitality (Niall Carson/PA)

Earlier, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said a decision will not be made until Tuesday on whether Covid-19 restrictions will be eased further on July 5 as planned.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has brought forward the decision on whether to delay the next planned round of coronavirus relaxations, due to rising concerns over the Delta variant.

A final call on the return to indoor dining and drinking had initially been expected later in the week.

However, ministers have faced intensifying calls from bar and restaurant owners to urgently provide clarity.

They have made the point that they need to tell their staff whether or not they will be working on July 5.

Mr Varadkar said the hospitality industry had made a “very reasonable” request to bring the decision forward.

“They have to engage employees, people have to come off PUP, they have to order supplies. So they’ve asked us that we bring the decision forward so we’re going to do that,” he said.

“We will make a decision tomorrow.”

He also said he can “see the case that’s being made” for a delay of a few weeks but if, for example, the evidence is that a short delay would only reduce the number of cases by 10% “that’s not an awful lot”.

“We’ll have to see all the advice, receive the presentations today and tomorrow and make a decision,” he added.

“The one thing though that I can say to everyone, citizens, suppliers, employees, what we want to avoid is having to go backwards.”

Asked whether a delay is inevitable or not that indoor dining at pubs and restaurants will be delayed, Mr Varadkar said: “Not inevitable is correct.”

Expand Close Simon Harris, Further and Higher Education Minister, said people would be able to do more in July than June (Niall Carson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Simon Harris, Further and Higher Education Minister, said people would be able to do more in July than June (Niall Carson/PA)

Earlier, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed the Government would make a decision on Tuesday about the further lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Harris said no matter what decision is reached, people will be able to do more in July than they can in June.

Mr Harris told RTE’s Morning Ireland programme it is “important” that a decision is made on Tuesday.

He said: “I’ve heard very clearly from, and a very reasonable request, from people, particularly working in the hospitality sector across the weekend, where they’ve been saying ‘At the very least, can you give us clarity and certainty as early as possible in the week?’

“The Taoiseach made it clear yesterday he wants that to happen, and I would expect the Cabinet now to be in a position to make the decision tomorrow.”

Asked whether indoor dining will be allowed to resume as envisioned on July 5, Mr Harris said: “I’m here today to try and end this speculation by saying we will have a decision tomorrow.”

We have to make sure that we do as the Taoiseach said, that once we open something that we keep it open Simon Harris

Mr Harris warned that the Government has to be “really careful” that the country does not go “backwards”.

“We have to make sure that we do as the Taoiseach said, that once we open something that we keep it open,” he said.

“The only thing that would be worse than not opening would be to open for a short period of time to only get into this spiral of stop and start.”

He added: “Whatever decision we take tomorrow, we will be in a position to do more in the month of July than we have been in the month of June.

“It’s simply about sequencing.”

The Department of Health confirmed 305 more positive cases of Covid-19 in Ireland on Monday.