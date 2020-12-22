Northern Ireland became ‘funnel’ for people returning to Republic, says Swann

Stormont’s health minister has expressed concern that Northern Ireland was turned into a “funnel” for people travelling to the Irish Republic from Britain, after Ireland imposed a flight ban.

Robin Swann said the Irish Government did not give the Stormont executive advance notice of the prohibition and suggested ministers could have taken measures to address the increase in passengers if they had known.

“From what I am aware, by speaking to other ministerial colleagues, we didn’t have any pre-sight of that,” he told the Assembly scrutiny committee.

“I think FM (first minister) and dFM (deputy first minister), like myself, received the call after it had been announced.

“So it left us as the funnel or as the avenue of getting back in.

“If there had been more co-ordination and conversations it could have made a difference.”

Mr Swann also questioned the Irish Government’s decision to charter flights to take people back home to Ireland while the ban on commercial flights was in place.

“They’re bringing back the same people that would have been coming on those commercial flights over the past 48 hours, so I struggle to see the benefit in that ban if you’re bringing back the same people from the same area but actually putting them into a smaller compact number of aeroplanes and ferries as well, where they will interact,” he said.

During his appearance before the committee Mr Swann explained the rationale for stopping short of recommending a ban on travel between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

He highlighted the impact on supply chains, warning that medical stocks could have been endangered.

“We have a concern about our supply chains in regards to anything that would stop the movement of ferries or aeroplanes, because we are reliant, we’re at the end of a very long supply chain when it comes to some medicines and some medical devices,” he said.

Mr Swann also told members that as of Monday, about 20,000 people had received their first Covid-19 vaccine jab in Northern Ireland.

He said 309 care homes – almost two thirds of the total number of homes in Northern Ireland – had been vaccinated.

The minister said that included 7,311 residents and 8,600 care home staff.

