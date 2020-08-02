No further deaths and 53 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

There have been no further deaths and 53 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

The death toll remains at 1,763 from a total of 26,162 cases.

Of the cases notified on Sunday:

– 27 are men and 26 are women.

– 80% are among people under 45.

– 45 are associated with outbreaks or close contacts of a confirmed case while four have been identified as community transmission.

– 25 are in Dublin, 19 in Laois, six in Kildare and the remaining three are spread across two other counties.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the source of transmission for more than 90% of cases reported on Sunday has been identified.

“This is a positive development in light of the number of cases reported over the past few days.

“However, our five-day average for cases reported is now 47. We all need to continue to adopt a prevention mindset and continue making good choices to protect ourselves and others while trying to live safely with Covid-19.

“People are still susceptible, this virus has not changed.”

Earlier, the Minister for Health said the Government is to introduce random testing at airports.

Stephen Donnelly said the international situation is becoming more volatile and the Government is taking a cautious approach to foreign travel.

Remember these key messages to help stop transmission of Covid-19. â Limit your number of contacts â Keep physical distance â Wear face coverings as advised â If youâve cold/flu-like symptoms self-isolate & contact GP â Wash hands regularly â Meet up outside if possible — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) August 2, 2020

“We’re introducing random testing at the airports and an increased public health presence, and we are examining other options as well for further restrictions on non-essential travel,” he told RTE radio.

“The international situation is becoming more volatile, we’re looking at what has been happening in the United States and Latin America and even closer to home – Spain, Germany, France and parts of England and Australia.

“We’re taking a cautious approach and we’re continuing to take a cautious approach.”

Asked about whether the reopening of “wet” pubs on August 10 will go ahead, Mr Donnelly said the Government will make a decision based on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The Cabinet is to meet on Tuesday to decide whether the country can proceed to Phase 4, which will allow pubs that do not serve food to reopen and for gatherings of more than 50 people.

Mr Donnelly said he did not want to pre-judge what NPHET advises, and the Government is focused on reopening schools.

“I don’t want to make any comments on that because that is something for NPHET to come to me with a view on on Tuesday, but it is certainly the case that decisions could be made if NPHET deemed necessary in order to keep the opening of schools on track,” he said.

“We have closely followed public health advice, both the previous government and this government, and that has served the country very well. I don’t want to prejudge what NPHET may decide. Certainly, the number one focus is getting the schools reopened.”

Mr Donnelly said he was sympathetic to the plight of publicans and he could not say whether they should order stock with a view to reopening on August 10.

PA Media