No decision reached by Department of Education on Leaving Certificate

The Department of Education has yet to announce final details on this year’s Leaving Certificate exams, following a sixth stakeholder meeting on Wednesday.

Education Minister Joe McHugh met with his officials and stakeholders on Wednesday afternoon to discuss all contingency options.

Mr McHugh has previously said he wants the State exams to begin on July 29.

Several alternatives to holding the exam have been raised, such as predictive grades.

Good constructive discussion on @TodaySOR re the options available for #LeavingCert2020. Growing consensus that July 29th not feasible in current format. — Thomas Byrne TD - Meath East (@ThomasByrneTD) May 6, 2020

In a statement, the Department of Education said the group continued its discussions on the practicalities of holding the Leaving Certificate examinations, given the constraints of social distancing and other measures that may be required, based on the available medical advice.

The group also discussed alternative assessment models.

Mr McHugh said: “Discussions here today will assist in making decisions regarding arrangements for the Leaving Certificate that have students’ best interests at heart and that are guided at all times by the public health advice.”

Fianna Fail’s education spokesman Thomas Byrne called on the Government to cancel the exam.

“Leaving Certs are essentially back where they started in March: unsure what the situation is, and whether the exams will be going ahead.

“While this is a challenging time for everyone right now, it’s unfair to underestimate the stress and anxiety that Leaving Cert students are feeling as the uncertainty about their exams and their futures continues.”

PA Media