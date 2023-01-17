Nineteen dogs seized by police following search in Limerick

One of the dogs seized in Limerick (Gardai/PA)

Gardai in Limerick have seized 19 dogs following a joint-agency search operation at a residence in Pallasgreen on Tuesday.

The search was conducted by police alongside personnel from Limerick City and County Council.

The dogs were seized under Section 45 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, following an inspection by veterinary officials.

They included 15 pit bull terriers, two Alsatians and two rottweilers.

The dogs are currently in the care of a dog shelter where they are receiving medical attention.

No arrests have been made at this time and police said investigations are ongoing.