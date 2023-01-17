| 0°C Dublin

Nineteen dogs seized by police following search in Limerick

The confiscated dogs included 15 pit bull terriers, two Alsatians and two rottweilers

One of the dogs seized in Limerick (Gardai/PA) Expand

Close

One of the dogs seized in Limerick (Gardai/PA)

One of the dogs seized in Limerick (Gardai/PA)

One of the dogs seized in Limerick (Gardai/PA)

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardai in Limerick have seized 19 dogs following a joint-agency search operation at a residence in Pallasgreen on Tuesday.

The search was conducted by police alongside personnel from Limerick City and County Council.

The dogs were seized under Section 45 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, following an inspection by veterinary officials.

They included 15 pit bull terriers, two Alsatians and two rottweilers.

The dogs are currently in the care of a dog shelter where they are receiving medical attention.

No arrests have been made at this time and police said investigations are ongoing.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy