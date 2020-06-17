Nine people arrested in garda operation targeting criminal gangs

Nine people have been arrested by gardai targeting organised criminality in Limerick.

More than 170 gardai were involved in carrying out over 60 searches of properties on Wednesday across counties Limerick, Clare and Tipperary.

As part of Operation Coronation, gardai from the Criminal Assets Bureau, Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Emergency Response Unit, the Armed Response Unit and Regional Dog Unit searched the premises at 6am on Wednesday.

The operation is also supported by three teams of Irish Army search engineers, the Army EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team and the army helicopter.

Gardai said there are currently nine people in custody in relation to the operation.

Operation Coronation was established to target organised criminality in Limerick city and its environs.

The operation targets organised extended criminality, drug trafficking and the financial returns achieved from this type of activity through money laundering.

This operation is being co-ordinated by Limerick gardai with the assistance of the national units and the security and intelligence section at gardai headquarters to address the accumulation of wealth by those engaged in serious and ongoing criminality.

It is part of the Limerick Divisional crime strategy and a central plank of the Divisional Policing Plan targeting organised crime.

PA Media