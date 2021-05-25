NIAC advice will be sought over reducing interval between AstraZeneca doses

Public Health Nurse Deirdre Murphy holds a vial of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination at the mass vaccination centre in the Helix, DCU, Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA)

The National Immunisation Advisory Council’s advice will be sought over whether the gap between AstraZeneca doses of Covid vaccines could be shortened for those in the 60-70 age group.

Labour leader Alan Kelly called on the Government to consider reducing the 12-week gap over concerns over the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca jab after the first dose.

During Leaders’ Questions Mr Kelly told the Dail the Indian variant was spreading in Ireland and that a number of people in the 60-70 age category had come to him worried about a lower level of protection against this variant.

“The particular concern that has been raised with me by many people over the last week or two is to do with those who are due to get their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, namely those in the 60-70 age cohort,” he said.

“The latest UK research data for this variant shows that two doses of AstraZeneca provide just under 60% protection and for Pfizer 87.9%.

“What is really worrying though is that the first dose of AstraZeneca only provides 30% protection, according to this very credible UK study.

“And those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine must wait at least 12 weeks to get their second dose.

“That’s three months, minister.”

Mr Kelly said it was a cause of “serious concern” to those in the 60-70 age group because they have the longest waiting time for a follow-up dose and are also at a greater risk of ending up in hospital due to the virus.

“Across the sea in the UK in order to tackle this concern, they have dropped their time from 12 weeks to eight weeks for the second dose of AstraZeneca,” he said.

Up to last of the last Friday there had been 73 cases of Indian variant diagnosed in Ireland.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, who was taking Leaders’ Questions, said that figure had reached 128 on Monday.

“When it comes to what I understand is your suggestion that we alter the vaccine rollout programme for people in their 60s.

“We would have to defer to the public health advice,” he said.

“I’ll be honest and say I’d be slightly concerned that we minimise the level of changes, unless there’s a very clear public health argument in favour of it because the vaccination programme really is working now.

“One of the real difficulties they’ve had is constant changes in the rollout programme that makes it difficult for them, particularly with regards to the AstraZeneca vaccine because we know that is the one that’s been most variable in terms of delivery.

“So I will present the argument to the relevant experts but I can’t commit to taking up the advice.”

His comments come as the Taoiseach said more than 2.5 million doses of Covid vaccine would be administered by the end of Tuesday.

Informed by @HSELive that 2.5 million doses of the #CovidVaccine will have been given out by the end of today.



A fantastic effort by all staff, volunteers and GPs involved in Ireland's vaccine rollout. — MicheÃ¡l Martin (@MichealMartinTD) May 25, 2021

People between the ages of 45 and 69 are now eligible to register for a Covid vaccine through the HSE’s online portal.

As of May 11, some 1,922,913 doses of Covid vaccines had been administered in Ireland.

These included 1,408,105 first doses and 514,808 second doses.

The official data has not yet been updated because of the cyber attack on the HSE’s IT system.

