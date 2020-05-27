New travel quarantine regulations come into effect in Ireland

A requirement for people arriving in Ireland from overseas to alert the authorities where they will be self isolating has come into effect.

Travellers must now fill in a Covid-19 Passenger Locator Form.

With some exceptions, including transport workers involved in supply chains, diplomats and people crossing the border from Northern Ireland, people arriving into the Republic of Ireland are already required to self-isolate for 14 days.

From Thursday, those passengers will also be required to complete the new form to ensure compliance with the restriction and help with any potential coronavirus contact tracing required.

Failure to fill in a form, or providing false information, will be an offence under regulations signed by Health minister Simon Harris.

Penalties range from a maximum fine of 2,500 euro or up to six months in jail.

Exempted categories also include passengers who are transiting through the country without leaving the port or airport.

The purpose of these regulations is to stop the spread of Covid-19 and to protect people from this virus. Simon Harris

Passengers who are travelling immediately onwards to Northern Ireland will only have to fill out their name and signature on the form.

“This is a temporary measure that is being introduced in a time of a public health crisis,” Mr Harris said.

“The people of Ireland have managed to suppress Covid-19 in our communities, and through their actions are enabling the resumption of social and economic life.

“The Government is concerned that as we move towards the easing of measures, the risk of importing new cases through non-essential travel increases.

“The introduction of these rules is aimed to limit this risk.

“We continue to advise Irish citizens and residents against all non-essential international travel, and passengers arriving into Ireland from overseas are asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Like all other measures we’ve introduced during this public health crisis, the purpose of these regulations is to stop the spread of Covid-19 and to protect people from this virus.”

PA Media