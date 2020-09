A mural of a ballerina wearing boxing gloves is helping launch a visual and virtual Irish sign language festival in the midlands (Niall Carson/PA)

A mural of a ballerina wearing boxing gloves is helping launch a visual and virtual Irish sign language festival in the midlands.

Derek O’Sullivan from Solus Art specialises in street art.

His work – entitled Strong – is intended to depict strength and beauty balanced together, organisers of the festival said.

They said it represents a reminder that people will overcome the common obstacle of Covid-19.

Work on the mural in the Kildare town of Athy finished on Sunday.

