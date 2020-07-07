New Labour Party front bench revealed

Labour leader Alan Kelly has named his new front bench team (Niall Carson/PA)

Labour leader Alan Kelly has unveiled the party’s new frontbench team.

Mr Kelly said Labour’s TDs and Senators will hold new Taoiseach Micheal Martin and his ministers to account.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Kelly, who took over the party reins in April, said Ireland cannot go back to the “stagnant” pre-Covid policies.

Today our Leader @alankellylabour announced our new team of spokespeople.



Labour Party TDs and Senators will hold this government to account to ensure that all our people have a fairer future. pic.twitter.com/HxjeBRRJCH — The Labour Party (@labour) July 7, 2020

“As a nation we are still going through the hardship of Covid-19 and we will continue to feel the impact of this virus for a long time to come,” he said.

“Now, more than ever, the Irish people deserve a Labour Party that will raise the issues that truly matter to them.

“Covid-19 has been a great disrupter and has shown us what Government can achieve when our people need the support of our State the most. We cannot go back to the stagnant pre-Covid policies.

“The Labour Party won’t accept arguments from this new Government that freezing rent isn’t possible, that a single tier health service isn’t possible, or that creating a sustainable tax base that isn’t reliant on foreign direct investment isn’t possible.

We will disagree with this Government on many issues but we will work with Government when we need to in order to deliver the change that Irish people so desperately need Labour leader Alan Kelly

“We will disagree with this Government on many issues but we will work with Government when we need to in order to deliver the change that Irish people so desperately need.”

In the new line-up, Mr Kelly is the party’s spokesman on health and disability services.

– Senator Ivana Bacik is the group leader in the Seanad and party spokeswoman on children, disability, equality and integration.

– Duncan Smith is the party’s whip and spokesman for climate action, communications networks and transport.

– Senator Rebecca Moynihan becomes the party’s spokeswoman on housing, planning, local government and heritage.

– Aodhan O Riordain is the spokesman on education, enterprise and trade.

– Ged Nash is the spokesman on finance, public expenditure and reform.

– Senator Marie Sherlock becomes the Seanad Whip and spokeswoman on employment affairs, media, arts, culture and the Gaeltacht.

– Former party leader Brendan Howlin is the spokesman on foreign affairs, Brexit, Northern Ireland and justice.

– Senator Annie Hoey becomes spokeswoman on higher education, innovation and research.

– Sean Sherlock is chairman of the parliamentary party and spokesman on social protection, community and rural development and the islands, agriculture and the marine.

– Senator Mark Wall has been appointed spokesman on defence, tourism and sport.

PA Media