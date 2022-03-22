Nearly 24,000 new Covid cases as Ireland experiences sharp spike in infections

Nearly 24,000 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland.

The Government has said that, despite the spike in infections, there are no plans to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions.

Tens of thousands of cases were reported over the bank holiday weekend, while the number of people in hospital with the virus is climbing steadily.

On Tuesday, 7,729 positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by PCR testing.

In addition, a further 15,973 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am on Tuesday, there were 1,338 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 61 in intensive care.

🧵Here are today's walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We're operating walk-in clinics for dose 1 and 2 for children aged 5 to 11, dose 1 and 2 for people aged 12 and older, and booster vaccine clinics. Find the full list of clinics here: https://t.co/AD6nvzAuq9#ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/QkJjGWVTEM — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) March 22, 2022

But Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said earlier that high figures had been anticipated and a return to restrictions was not being considered.

Speaking before a meeting of the Cabinet, he said: “It is absolutely the case that we’re seeing an increase in the number of people in hospital with Covid.

“What is somewhat reassuring is about half of the people in hospital with Covid and in ICU with Covid, would be there anyway – they are actually in because of other conditions.

“At the moment, there is no public health advice being given to us that we should reintroduce masks or reimpose restrictions in any way. Unless that comes, we’re not going to do it. We don’t anticipate it.

“It was always expected that when restrictions were eased, that there would be an increase in infections. That will fall off over the next couple of weeks.”

Mr Varadkar said that some hospitals were under pressure and being forced to curtail elective procedures.

But he stressed: “We don’t have any plans to reimpose restrictions.”

When Ireland finally eased some of the last remaining Covid-19 restrictions, it was accompanied by the winding down of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

That body, led by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, had been a constant source of guidance and advice to the Government since the pandemic began in early 2020.

“It is often the case in winter periods, and the typical flu season runs in Ireland from October, November until the end of March,” Mr Varadkar said.

“In many ways, Covid-19 is replacing flu as the main winter virus that affects us during the winter and sometimes it is necessary to pare back or defer elective activities.

“It is not desirable. It is not something that we would like to see happening.”