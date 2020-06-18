Murder probe launched after Irish police detective shot dead

A murder investigation has been launched after an Irish police detective was shot dead in Castlerea, Co Roscommon (Brian Lawless/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after an Irish police detective was shot dead in Co Roscommon.

The incident happened in the town of Castlerea, 125 kilometres north-west of Dublin, just before midnight.

A man has been been arrested and is being held at Castlerea Garda Station.

The Garda Representative Association said the detective was from Co Mayo had been a member of the Garda for 25 years. The GRA said he is survived by his father, sister and four brothers.

Police have closed the centre of Castlerea to traffic as investigations continue in the town of fewer than 2,000 people.

The brave detective garda who died last night died in the line of duty, serving and protecting the community Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan

“It is with deepest sadness An Garda Siochana confirms the death of our colleague, resulting from fatal gunshot wounds received during an incident in Castlerea shortly before midnight on Wednesday 17 June 2020,” a Garda spokesman said.

The Garda said it would identify the male officer once his next of kin have been informed.

He is the 89th member of the force to be killed in the line of duty.

Irish President Michael D Higgins said: “The death of a Garda detective on duty in Castlerea has come as a shock to us all.

“As President of Ireland I wish to express my deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the Garda, and to all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

“An Garda Siochana play a crucial role in our communities and this loss of life is traumatic for our society as a whole.

“I have contacted the Garda Commissioner to express my deepest sympathies on this terrible loss of a member of the force.”

Irish Premier Leo Varadkar extended his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the garda who died.

“Every day our gardai put themselves on the front line of crime prevention, on behalf of all of us,” he said.

Expand Close Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

“This requires regular acts of bravery and courage. Sometimes the outcome is tragic and a garda makes the ultimate sacrifice in the course of their duties.

“Our thoughts today are with all those grieving as a result of this tragic incident.”

Ireland’s justice minister, Charlie Flanagan, offered his condolences.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened at the shooting of a Garda member in Roscommon last night and a full murder investigation is under way,” he said.

“The brave detective garda who died last night died in the line of duty, serving and protecting the community.

Tragic news from Castlerea this morning with the death of Garda in the line of duty. My heartfelt sympathy to his family, friends & all Gardai. Murder investigation under way. pic.twitter.com/tgAosMJZBa — Charlie Flanagan (@CharlieFlanagan) June 18, 2020

“His death will cause untold heartbreak to his family, loved ones and all his colleagues in An Garda Siochana across the whole country.

“It is also a loss to wider Irish society. His heroism and the debt of gratitude which we owe to him and his family will never be forgotten.

“The women and men of An Garda Siochana serve the whole community and work to keep Ireland safe.

“In their everyday duty, they put the welfare of others ahead of themselves, as they work to shield us from harm and to connect our communities.

“It is to them that we turn in times of crisis, including during the current pandemic. All throughout this period, gardai have been selflessly working to protect our health and wellbeing, in the best tradition of the service.”

President of the Garda Representative Association Jim Mulligan said: “On behalf of the GRA, I extend our deepest sympathy to the family of our colleague fatally shot in the line of duty in Castlerea, Co Roscommon, overnight.

“Our brave colleague died as result of injuries sustained when he was responding to an incident. He was based in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, in the Castlerea District.

“A native of Co Mayo, he joined An Garda Siochana in 1995, and was an experienced detective greatly respected by colleagues.

“He is survived by his father, sister and four brothers.

“Our thoughts are with his family and colleagues at this very distressing time.”

Devestated to hear this Garda Colleague has passed away...to all his family, friends and all @AGSI_Ireland @gardarep colleagues in Roscommon/Longford my deepest sympathies to you all...a sad sad day for An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na https://t.co/JaVrHOMIWa — antoinette (@antoabs) June 18, 2020

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, said it was a “sad, sad day” for the Garda.

“Devastated to hear this Garda Colleague has passed away,” she tweeted.

She extended her sympathies to the guard’s family, friends and colleagues.

“A sad sad day for An Garda Siochana,” she added.

The Policing Authority, the Garda’s oversight body, said: “The Policing Authority has learned with great shock and dismay of the death of a garda in Co Roscommon.

“The killing of a garda, as well as being a wilful denial of the right to life, is an attack on the essence and the foundations of our democracy.

“It is a fundamental assault on the principle of equality. In the midst of exemplary service to the community during the health emergency, the Garda Siochana will mourn the death of a colleague.”

North of the border, Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne offered his condolences.

“Awful news this morning coming from @GardaTraffic with the death of a Garda colleague in Castlerea,” he tweeted.

“Thoughts from all @PoliceServiceNI with his family, friends and colleagues at such a difficult time.”

In 1980, two members of the Garda were shot dead near Castlerea in the village of Loughglynn.

Detective Garda John Morley and Garda Henry Byrne were killed by armed bank robbers.

PA Media