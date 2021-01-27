Murder probe after teenager stabbed to death in Dublin

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy died from stab wounds in Dublin.

The boy, believed to have been aged 16, died in the incident while two other teenagers were seriously injured and were taken to Mater Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened at around 9.20pm in East Road, East Wall, north Dublin.

A third man attended Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The scene has been preserved for investigations.

Gardai said the stabbing happened following an incident involving a group of people in the East Wall area.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the East Road area between 9pm and 9.40pm on Tuesday, to contact Store Street Garda station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda confidential phone number on 1800 666111 or any station.

PA Media