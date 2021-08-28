Murder investigation after teenager found with fatal gunshot wound

Gardai have launched a murder investigation after a teenager was found with a fatal bullet wound.

The 19-year-old, named as Conor O’Brien, was found at the back of a property on the Trim Road, Enfield, in Co Meath at 8.30am on Friday.

His body was examined at the scene by chief state pathologist Linda Mulligan before being taken to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem was carried out on Saturday.

Preliminary information confirmed he suffered a fatal gunshot injury.

Mr O’Brien was originally from Gorey, Co Wexford and been living in Enfield for a number of months.

He was living in an apartment at the back of the main residence, which is owned by a relative.

A Garda statement said: “A family liaison officer has been appointed to the O’Brien family, and an Garda Siochana continues to support the family as they deal with this tragic incident.

“An Garda Siochana appeals for privacy for the family at this time.

“Investigations to date have determined that Conor was in contact with a family relative at approximately 8pm on the evening of Thursday August 26.

“Investigations have also determined that a number of persons heard a single ‘bang’ on the evening of Thursday August 26.”

Gardai asked anyone who was in Trim Road, Enfield at or close to its junction with Main Street, Enfield between 8pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday, and anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact Trim Garda station on 046 9481540, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.