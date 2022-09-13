| 15.9°C Dublin

Murder investigation after man’s body found in Dublin flat

A post-mortem examination is being carried out.

By Cate McCurry, PA

A murder investigation is under way after a man’s body was found in a flat in Dublin.

The man, in his 20s, was discovered in Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street at around 6.20pm on Monday.

The scene remains preserved and a technical examination is being carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The body was taken to the city morgue at Whitehall, and a post-mortem examination is being carried out by state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster.

Gardai investigating the death are appealing for anyone with information to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666111, or any Garda station.

