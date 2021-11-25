Murder investigation after discovery of man’s body in Dublin

A murder investigation is under way following the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

A murder investigation is under way following the discovery of a man’s body in Dublin.

Christopher Hall, 65, was found with significant head and upper body injuries in a downstairs room at his home in Balbriggan.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Superintendent Paul Franey said that gardai were called to a house at Dun Saithne Green at around 2pm on Wednesday.

Gardai said that Mr Hall, who lived alone at the house, was a quiet man who kept to himself and was vulnerable due to a medical condition.

Mr Franey said: “I have commenced a murder investigation into the death of Christopher. I have appointed a senior investigating officer and an incident room has been established at Balbriggan garda station.”

The scene at the house remained sealed off on Thursday afternoon and is subject to an ongoing technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Dr Heidi Okkers, locum assistant state pathologist, visited the scene on Wednesday night.

Mr Hall’s body was taken to the City Morgue, Whitehall, where a post-mortem examination started on Thursday.

The results of the examination will assist in the direction of the criminal investigation, gardai said.

Gardai are reviewing CCTV footage of the area and are carrying out door-to-door enquiries.

A family liaison officer has been provided to Mr Hall’s family and An Garda Siochana continue to keep the family informed.

Gardai appealed for privacy for the family.

“An Garda Siochana will continue to work closely with the community in the Dun Saithne area over the coming days as they come to terms with the violent death of their friend and neighbour Christopher,” Mr Franey added.

“I am appealing to any person who was in the Dun Saithne Green, Dun Saithne Crescent or wider Dun Saithne area between 8pm Tuesday and 2pm Wednesday, whether you believe you saw anything of interest or not to contact Balbriggan Garda station.

“I want to appeal to residents or persons with cars parked in the Dun Saithne area who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, if gardai have not been in contact with you to please come forward with that footage.

“Finally, I am appealing to anyone with any information on the murder of Christopher Hall to contact investigating gardai at Balbriggan garda station 01-6664500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”