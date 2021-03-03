| 4.4°C Dublin

Mural of climate change activist Greta Thunberg vandalised

The mural was targeted a day after it was completed by Dublin street artist Emmalene Blake.

By Cate McCurry, PA

A large mural of Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been vandalised in Dublin.

The mural was targeted the day after it was completed by Dublin street artist Emmalene Blake on the side of a building on Chancery Street.

It features the teenage environmental activist during a famous speech at the United Nations in September 2019.

Part of her speech – “The world is waking up, and change is coming” – is featured on the mural.

The words “slut, X, George Soros” were spray-painted over the mural on Wednesday.

Mr Soros, a hedge fund tycoon, is known for donating large amounts to climate change campaigns.

Ciaran Cuffe, Green Party MEP for Dublin, said: “Sad to see this amazing mural of Greta Thunberg by Emmalene Blake vandalised so quickly.

“Hopefully it can be repainted.”

