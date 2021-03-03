Mural of climate change activist Greta Thunberg vandalised

A large mural of Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been vandalised in Dublin.

The mural was targeted the day after it was completed by Dublin street artist Emmalene Blake on the side of a building on Chancery Street.

It features the teenage environmental activist during a famous speech at the United Nations in September 2019.

Part of her speech – “The world is waking up, and change is coming” – is featured on the mural.

Sad to see this amazing mural of Greta Thunberg by @emmaleneblake vandalised so quickly. Hopefully it can be repainted. https://t.co/6U5k6soSIG pic.twitter.com/HHImqENg7O — CiarÃ¡n Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) March 3, 2021

The words “slut, X, George Soros” were spray-painted over the mural on Wednesday.

Mr Soros, a hedge fund tycoon, is known for donating large amounts to climate change campaigns.

Ciaran Cuffe, Green Party MEP for Dublin, said: “Sad to see this amazing mural of Greta Thunberg by Emmalene Blake vandalised so quickly.

“Hopefully it can be repainted.”

PA Media