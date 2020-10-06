Move to level five would have been an ‘enormous shock to people and jobs’

Taoiseach Micheal Martin at Government Buildings in Dublin during his address to the nation (Julien Behal/PA)

Moving to level five coronavirus restrictions would have been “an enormous shock to people and jobs”, the Taoiseach has said.

Micheal Martin defended his Government’s decision to forego public health advice to introduce a new lockdown in the battle against Covid-19.

He told the Dail: “To move on Sunday to level five would have been an enormous shock to people and to jobs. Government has to take wider issues into consideration.

“You’re looking at hundreds of thousands of people being made unemployed once you go to level five.

“So, it’s not unreasonable for Government to take stock before deciding to go to that level in one fell swoop, knowing the implications it would have on economic stability.”

Expand Close Taoiseach Micheal Martin at Government Buildings in Dublin during his address to the nation (Julien Behal/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Taoiseach Micheal Martin at Government Buildings in Dublin during his address to the nation (Julien Behal/PA)

It followed a dramatic day on Monday, when the Government swerved the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team and its chief medical officer Tony Holohan to introduce strict level five measures across the country.

Instead it was decided to move all 26 counties to level three restrictions from midnight on Tuesday. But Nphet fears this will not be sufficient to curb the spread.

The Taoiseach said: “It’s not something I recommended to Cabinet lightly. The impact of moving to level five would have been very, very severe on the lives on many, many people.

“We know from our analysis of the pandemic to date that lockdowns affect lower paid people more, lower income groups more, the marginalised more.

“When schools close down it’s disadvantaged students that miss out.”

"By any yardstick in such a short space of time that is significant progress"



An Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD clarifies that there:

â Has been a 25% increase in ICU beds since March

â Will be 1400 additional general beds for Winter

â and that the HSE says it has the capacity. pic.twitter.com/nx5iBW14Z5 — Fianna FÃ¡il (@fiannafailparty) October 6, 2020

Speaking during Tuesday’s Leaders’ Questions, the Taoiseach also insisted the country has the capacity to provide enough intensive care beds amid the second wave of coronavirus.

He was responding to questions from Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, who said ICU capacity was crucial to prevent “very severe lockdowns”.

She said: “In 2009 we had 289 intensive care beds. Now, more than a decade on we have 280.

“We have less intensive care beds now than we had more than a decade ago. This represents a decade of failure from Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

“Along with testing and tracing capacity in our hospitals is among the strongest measures to protect us from going into very severe lockdowns.

“It’s how we ensure non-Covid care isn’t suspended again, with the terrible impact that has. It’s how we will keep our schools open. It’s how we’ll keep our economy and our society open in this pandemic.”

She added: “It seems to me that Government does not have its eye on the ball and does not have a grasp on what is needed to ensure people can live safely alongside the virus.”

Mr Martin responded that there had been a 25% increase in ICU beds since March and that he had been assured by the chief executive of the health service that there is sufficient supply.

He also noted that the cost of the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) will have increased from 3.6 billion euro currently to 5.6 billion euro in April 2021, when it is due to expire.

He said the country had to plan ahead as he now believed the country will be living with the pandemic beyond that point.

Earlier, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly had insisted that not returning to lockdown was the “best decision” for the country.

Currently 243 out of 281 intensive care beds are occupied, leaving just 38 available.

However, Mr Donnelly has insisted that hospital services can cope.

Expand Close Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly arrives for a Cabinet meeting at the Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly arrives for a Cabinet meeting at the Government Buildings in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

He told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “The surge capacity that the HSE can bring online quickly is north of 300 ICU beds.

Over a two-year period, we’re looking for a very substantial increase.

“But lets remember that at the very height of this, when there were many more people in hospital, and many times more ICU admissions, we didn’t come close to needing the kind of ICU capacity that the HSE had put in place.

“Of the tragically many men and women that have lost their lives to this virus in Ireland, a very small percentage of them ever go anywhere near intensive care.”

Asked if he would take responsibility if the decision to depart from public health advice proved to be wrong, Mr Donnelly replied: “It’s not about who’s right and who’s wrong.

“It’s about trying to make the best decision we can given the evidence we have.”

This graphic gives a quick and handy overview of Level 3. For more info, see https://t.co/O1sRmN9X4b pic.twitter.com/IVbeNfGQsm — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald has criticised the Tanaiste over comments he made about Nphet.

She accused the Government of “answering back” to Nphet and said Leo Varadkar had “squared up” to the chief medical officer in his comments on Monday night.

Mr Varakdar had said that Nphet’s recommendation to move to level five “had not been thought through”.

Ms McDonald said the advice was given in “good faith”.

Expand Close Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA)

“I don’t think the Government should be ‘bounced’ into anything, but I don’t think it’s fair that a body that is specifically charged to provide you with best medical and scientific advice to then accuse those people of attempting to bounce you,” she added.

Under level three restrictions people will be asked to remain in their county and can have up to six visitors from just one other household.

Indoor gatherings will be banned, but pubs and restaurants will be allowed to remain open but with additional restrictions.

PA Media